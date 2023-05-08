Lost woman survives five days in Australian bush drinking wine

08 May, 2023, 06:05 pm
A 48-year-old woman survived five nights in an Australian bush eating lollipops and drinking a single bottle of wine she had in her car. 

Lillian Ip got lost in a dense bush in Victoria state on Sunday, after taking a wrong turn on what was meant to be a short trip, reports BBC.

The car got stuck in the mud and she was unable to walk far due to health issues.

Ms Ip - who doesn't drink - only had a bottle of wine in the car as she was planning to give it as a present.

Finally on Friday, emergency services discovered her as they flew overhead as part of a search.

"The first thing coming in my mind, I was thinking 'water and a cigarette,'" Ms Ip told 9News Australia. "Thank god the policewoman had a cigarette."

"I thought I was going to die there. My whole body shut down on Friday," she said, adding that she "was about to give up".

As she lost hope of being found alive, she wrote a letter to her family saying she loved them.

Ms Ip was found around 60km (37 miles) away from the nearest town and due to health issues she was unable to walk far so stayed with her car, Victoria police said.

She only had a few snacks and lollipops to eat, and no water.

"The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through," Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said.

"She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her."

Ms Ip was taken to hospital to be treated for dehydration, but has since returned home to Melbourne.

