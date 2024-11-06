A look at Donald Trump’s unprecedented presidential journey

Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: REUTERS

Donald Trump's journey to the White House has been anything but ordinary. Whether as the brash billionaire with an appetite for controversy, the Republican underdog turned political icon, or the man whose name now resonates through the American heartland as both a hero and a villain, Trump's legacy in US politics is nothing short of groundbreaking.

At 78 years old, Trump became the oldest president in US history, surpassing even President Joe Biden's record.

And now he stands on the brink of history once again breaking records no American president has touched before.

A president under trial

Trump is the first US president to assume office while facing multiple criminal cases, including one related to the riots on 6 January 2021, when his supporters stormed the US Capitol following his defeat to Biden.

For any other politician, this would spell the end of a career, but Trump's story has never been one of convention.

The charges against him — which range from his alleged involvement in election tampering to the infamous hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels — are unparalleled in US presidential history.

Yet, his support base seems unfluctuating, even emboldened by these legal battles. In fact, many of his followers view his legal troubles as further proof of a system working against him, rather than as liabilities.

Trump's victory in the 2024 election reflects both the divided nature of American politics and Trump's polarising charisma.

A comeback like no other

Trump's return to power also means another historical first: he is the first president in US history to be impeached twice and then re-elected to office.

Impeachment, a process designed to remove presidents from power, proved to be little more than a political inconvenience for Trump, whose supporters rallied around him stronger than ever after each attempt.

The two impeachments — one over his dealings with Ukraine and the other for incitement of insurrection — would, in most cases, end any politician's career.

But for Trump, it seems to have solidified his place as an unshakeable force within the Republican Party and among his supporters.

His win demonstrates that neither legal charges nor political retribution can restrain his influence.

The maverick who never stopped

Trump's political story is unique in another aspect as well – he was one of the few presidents since Dwight Eisenhower to complete his term without initiating any new wars.

In a presidency filled with battles on the home front, Trump often used his aversion to foreign conflicts as a marker of his "America First" philosophy, appealing to an American public weary of wars abroad.

However, Trump's journey has never been about avoiding conflict altogether.

Domestically, he's been a lightning rod for controversy, actively disrupting norms, challenging institutions, and transforming the Republican Party into what many now call the "party of Trump."

For every scandal, every accusation, and every headline, there's been a matching wave of loyalty from millions of Americans who see him as the ultimate political outsider — the man who "tells it like it is" and stands against the Washington elite.

First president from a non-political background

Trump's entry into politics came without a history of holding public office, which many believed made him unfit. However, for millions of Americans, this background was refreshing.

His lack of experience in Washington's political machinery became one of his biggest assets, especially to those frustrated with career politicians and what they saw as a stagnant, out-of-touch establishment.

Trump's outsider status also gave him a distinct ability to communicate in ways that resonated with Americans disillusioned by traditional politics. His celebrity persona and reputation as a successful businessman appealed to voters who saw him as someone who would apply private-sector efficiency to government, breaking free from bureaucratic norms.

His catchphrase "drain the swamp" became a rallying cry for a wide swath of Americans who believed that Washington needed someone unburdened by political allegiance or party ties to clean up the system.

For his supporters, Trump is the antidote to politics as usual, a figure who could shake things up in ways a career politician never would.

What lies ahead?

As Trump reclaims the Oval Office, the stakes are high — not only for him but for the country itself.

He made history as the first president to ever serve non-consecutive terms after such a deeply controversial tenure.

His re-election also represents a renewed shift in American politics, a shift away from traditional norms toward an era where breaking rules and pushing boundaries might become the new standards.

For his opponents, a Trump victory is a dark reminder of America's political polarisation and a challenge to the integrity of its legal and political systems.

For his supporters, it is the triumph of their political maverick — a man who defied the odds to reclaim his place in history.

Trump's story is far from finished, and as he steps back into the ring, the world watches with bated breath. Love him or hate him, his journey is one for the books — an American saga as bold, unpredictable, and larger-than-life as the man himself.