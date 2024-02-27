Lockbit cybercrime gang says it is back online following global police bust

World+Biz

Reuters
27 February, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 09:24 am

Related News

Lockbit cybercrime gang says it is back online following global police bust

The group was the target of an unprecedented international law enforcement operation last week which saw its members arrested and indicted

Reuters
27 February, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 09:24 am
A screenshot taken on February 19, 2024 shows a take down notice that a group of global intelligence agencies issued to a dark web site called Lockbit. Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A screenshot taken on February 19, 2024 shows a take down notice that a group of global intelligence agencies issued to a dark web site called Lockbit. Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Lockbit, the cybercrime gang that was knocked offline by a comprehensive international police operation earlier this month, says it has restored its servers and is back in business.

The group, notorious on the internet's criminal underground for using malicious software called ransomware to digitally extort its victims, was the target of an unprecedented international law enforcement operation last week which saw its members arrested and indicted.

Lockbit's own website was used by police to taunt its ringleaders, and last Friday police said its leader "LockbitSupp" was cooperating with law enforcement, without elaborating.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a lengthy, rambling statement dated Saturday, the group said law enforcement had hacked Lockbit's darkweb site—where the gang leaks data stolen from its victims—using a vulnerability in the PHP programming language, which is widely used to build websites and online applications.

"All other servers with backup blogs that did not have PHP installed are unaffected and will continue to give out data stolen from the attacked companies," said the statement, which was posted in English and Russian on a new version of Lockbit's darkweb site.

A spokesperson for Britain's National Crime Agency, which led the international effort to seize Lockbit's operations, said the group "remains completely compromised".

"We recognised Lockbit would likely attempt to regroup and rebuild their systems. However, we have gathered a huge amount of intelligence about them and those associated to them, and our work to target and disrupt them continues," the NCA said on Monday.

The new Lockbit darkweb site showed a gallery of company names, each attached to a countdown clock marking the deadline within which that company was required to pay ransom.

"They want to scare me because they cannot find and eliminate me, I cannot be stopped," said the statement, which was presented as part of a mock-up leak from the FBI.

Last Tuesday the U.S. announced it had charged two Russian nationals with deploying Lockbit ransomware against companies and groups around the world.

Police in Poland made an arrest, and in Ukraine, national and French police arrested a father-son duo they said carried out attacks using Lockbit's malicious software. 

The operation was widely seen by cybersecurity experts as designed to discredit Lockbit's standing amongst its "affiliates" - the criminal groups which use Lockbit's tools to carry out ransomware attacks.

lockbit / cybercrime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

24m | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

23h | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

49m | Videos
Xiaomi bets to target 20 million premium users on its new electric vehicle

Xiaomi bets to target 20 million premium users on its new electric vehicle

2h | Videos
Int'l passengers growing

Int'l passengers growing

3h | Videos
Foreign debt repayment pressure mounts amid rising loan pledges, disbursement

Foreign debt repayment pressure mounts amid rising loan pledges, disbursement

4h | Videos