Liz Truss delivers first speech after being elected UK PM

World+Biz

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 06:17 pm

Related News

Liz Truss delivers first speech after being elected UK PM

The foreign secretary beat Rishi Sunak and will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 06:17 pm
Liz Truss speaks after being announced as Britain&#039;s next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Liz Truss speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Liz Truss has been elected as leader of the Conservative party, and is set to become the next UK prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson.

Speaking in Westminster at Monday lunchtime she delivered the following victory speech, as reported by Independent UK:

"Well, thank you Sir Graham. It's an honour to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. I'd like to thank the 1922 Committee, the party chairman, and the Conservative Party for organising one of the longest job interviews in history. Thank you very much. I'd also like to thank my family, my friends, my political colleagues, and all of those who helped on this campaign. I'm incredibly grateful for all of your support.

"I'd like to pay tribute to my fellow candidates, particularly Rishi Sunak. It's been a hard-fought campaign. I think we have shown the depth and breadth of talent in our Conservative party. I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.

"Friends and colleagues thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party, the greatest political party on earth. I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people. Our beliefs in freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes, in personal responsibility. And I know that's why people voted for us in such numbers in 2019. And as your party leader, I intend to deliver what we promised those voters right across our great country.

"During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. And my friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply. And I will deliver on the National Health Service.

"But we all will deliver for all for our country, and I will make sure that we use all the fantastic talents of the Conservative Party: our brilliant Members of Parliament and peers, our fantastic councillors. Our MS, our MSPs, all of our councillors and activists and members right across our country. Because my friends, I know that we will deliver, we will deliver, we will deliver and we... and we... and we will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024. Thank you."

Liz Truss / UK PM Liz Truss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

9h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

8h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

9h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Now | Videos
How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

2h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride