'Little kids who were still sleeping' - Thailand mourns victims of mass killing

World+Biz

Reuters
07 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

'Little kids who were still sleeping' - Thailand mourns victims of mass killing

Reuters
07 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Rescue workers carry a coffin containing the body of a victim at Udon Thani hospital in Udon Thani province, following a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, around 500 km northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, Thailand October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rescue workers carry a coffin containing the body of a victim at Udon Thani hospital in Udon Thani province, following a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, around 500 km northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, Thailand October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Pink and white coffins adorned with gold and bearing the bodies of the 22 children killed in a gun and knife rampage in Thailand were loaded onto a truck late on Thursday and driven away in the darkness.

Thailand's deputy prime minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, clasped his hands together and bowed his head as the truck, followed by ambulances carrying the bodies of further victims, pulled away in the small town of Na Klang in northeastern Thailand.

"All Thai people, and all people around the world who know about this ... will feel so depressed and saddened," Anutin said.

The children were killed on Thursday by a former policemen, who witnesses said burst into a daycare centre and started shooting and slashing those inside.

Ex-cop kills 37, including 22 children, at Thai daycare centre

Altogether, 36 people were killed by Panya Khamrapm, who police said was discharged from duty last year for drugs use and had attended a court hearing on a narcotics charge just moments before the attack.

After returning home, police said Panya killed his wife and child before turning the gun on himself.

Rescue workers had earlier brought the bodies of the victims to a local police station and placed them into the coffins as medical staff stood by solemnly and relatives of the dead gathered, some wiping away tears.

A view of a day care center which was the scene of a mass shooting, in the town of Uthai Sawan, around 500 km northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, Thailand October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A view of a day care center which was the scene of a mass shooting, in the town of Uthai Sawan, around 500 km northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, Thailand October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

"Nobody wants this to happen. It's a scene that nobody wants to see. It's harrowing," said Piyalak Kingkaew, who led the rescue team that was the first to arrive.

His team shared images with Reuters of the scene of the massacre at the daycare centre, which showed tiny bodies laid out on blankets.

The body of one boy dressed in a Manchester United Shirt was seen on a Winnie the Pooh bed cover in a room with walls decorated with cartoon animals.

"We are used to seeing a large number of bodies, we've been through it before, but this incident is the most harrowing of all," Piyalak added.

"They were little kids who were still sleeping."

Top News

thailand / Mass shooting / Daycare Center

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

45m | Splash
Sketch: TBS

With great growth, comes a great need for a national logistics development policy

2h | Panorama
Porcupines are threatened, being poached for stomach contents called bezoar. Photo Smithsonian Zoo

Into the remarkable world of reclusive, resilient porcupines

2h | Earth
The plastic waste road in Gazipur was constructed by LGED with technical support from Greenbud. Photo: Courtesy

Greenbud: When protecting the environment is the business

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

15h | Videos
James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

15h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

15h | Videos
'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO