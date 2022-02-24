Lithuania's president declares state of emergency

Lithuania's president has declared a state of emergency, according to the Reuters news agency.

Gitanas Nausėda says he plans to send the army to defend its borders in response to "possible disturbances and provocations due to large military forces massed in Russia and Belarus".

Meanwhile Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister of Estonia - which borders Russia - has told BBC News "we're gonna help Ukraine with all the means that we can" including political support and by sending weapons.

Kallas says "we must do everything at EU and NATO level for this aggression not to expand."

She has advised Estonians to stay calm and says there is no threat currently on Estonian borders.