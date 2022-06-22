Lithuanians near Kaliningrad put faith in NATO after Russia's threats

World+Biz

Reuters
22 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 10:14 am

Related News

Lithuanians near Kaliningrad put faith in NATO after Russia's threats

Reuters
22 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 10:14 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia's threat to punish Lithuania over blocked rail shipments to Moscow's enclave of Kaliningrad jangled nerves on Tuesday for residents living just across the border who put faith in NATO membership to thwart any potential military action.

Lithuania has shut the route for transport of steel and other ferrous metals, which it says it is required to do under EU sanctions that took effect on Saturday, raising the ire of Russian officials who threatened a "serious negative impact."

Insurance worker Vitalijus Sidiskis, 59, said while he believed it was difficult to predict what Russia might do, he would remain calm because of Lithuania's membership in the European Union and NATO.

"Nothing bad will happen...because Lithuania is in NATO and in the European Union," he told Reuters. "I don't believe that they will be aggressively attacking us."

Kaliningrad, formerly the port of Koenigsberg, capital of East Prussia, was captured from Nazi Germany by the Red Army in April 1945 and ceded to the Soviet Union after World War Two. It is wedged between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States and its allies imposed some of the most stringent sanctions in modern history, a step the Kremlin cast as akin to a declaration of economic war.

Other residents in the border town of nearly 6,000 said the threats from Russia had overshadowed other problems, such as sky-high inflation that has hit the pocketbooks of many Lithuanians.

"We work nearby to the border and the shooting and the maneuvers are a bit worrying," Galina Mateikuniene, a 52-year-old seamstress said. "We are probably more afraid of war, of an invasion. The economy is the economy."

Nearly a million Russians live in the Baltic port city connected to the rest of Russia by a rail link through EU- and NATO-member Lithuania. Many Russians used to cross the border to buy goods at places like Laima Kudirkiene's small flower shop.

The 47-year-old Lithuanian vowed to remain in Kybartai despite an uncertain future and said it was a pity to lose the connection with Russian customers who used to visit her shop.

"They were celebrating birthdays and getting married," she said. "It was a normal everyday thing. I don't know how they live now because the connection has been severed."

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Kyiv and its Western backers say this is a false pretext to wage an unprovoked war of aggression.

Lithuania / Russia / NATO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

23h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

23h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

15h | Videos
Important things to note to ensure an interview call

Important things to note to ensure an interview call

15h | Videos
Why price of oil rising?

Why price of oil rising?

17h | Videos
Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US