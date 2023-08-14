Lioness shot dead after escaping from South Korean farm

World+Biz

Reuters
14 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

Lioness shot dead after escaping from South Korean farm

Reuters
14 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 02:57 pm
A lioness from the Marsh Pride in Masai Mara National Reserve of Kenya, the group of lions that was poisoned Aditya Singh/imageBROKER/Corbis
A lioness from the Marsh Pride in Masai Mara National Reserve of Kenya, the group of lions that was poisoned Aditya Singh/imageBROKER/Corbis

A lion was shot dead in South Korea on Monday after escaping from a privately owned farm and triggering a search by more than 100 police officers and the evacuation of dozens of campers from a nearby camping area.

The lioness, named Sasoonee, was reported to be on the loose at around 7:30 a.m. (2230 GMT Sunday) in the southeastern county of Goryeong. It was believed to have escaped through a back door of the farm that was left open, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the farm owner.

The animal was shot dead after being discovered by authorities in bushes near the farm about an hour later, a fire official told Reuters.

The official said she had no information on whether the lioness posed a threat, or whether authorities had tried to use a tranquiliser dart to catch it alive.

Yonhap reported that the farm offered tours to the public to see its animals.

Photographs released by fire authorities showed the lioness hiding in bushes and its body after it was shot.

Authorities issued a safety alert, advising the public to call an emergency hotline if they spotted the lion, and dozens of campers on a nearby mountain briefly took refuge in a town as police searched, Yonhap reported.

The lion was the latest animal to escape from captivity in South Korea in recent months.

A zebra got out of a zoo in the capital, Seoul, before being caught in March, and one of two chimpanzees that ran away from a zoo in the southeastern city of Daegu died after being shot with a tranquiliser dart last week.

Top News

lion / south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

8h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

14h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

3h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

4h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June