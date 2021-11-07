Libya's Presidency Council suspends foreign minister, gov't rejects the decision

World+Biz

Reuters
07 November, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 10:41 am

Related News

Libya's Presidency Council suspends foreign minister, gov't rejects the decision

Disagreement over the council's suspension of the foreign minister is likely to increase tensions between Libya's rival factions as they try to work together after years of conflict

Reuters
07 November, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 10:41 am
Libyan Foreign Minister Najla el-Mangoush attends a joint press conference at the conclusion of the Libya Stabilization Conference, in Tripoli, Libya, October 21, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Libyan Foreign Minister Najla el-Mangoush attends a joint press conference at the conclusion of the Libya Stabilization Conference, in Tripoli, Libya, October 21, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Libya's Presidency Council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush for "administrative violations" and barred her from traveling, its spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson, Najwa Wahiba, confirmed the authenticity of a document circulating on social media ordering Mangoush's suspension for carrying out foreign policy without coordination with the council.

Libya's transitional Government of National Unity issued a statement early on Sunday rejecting the council's decision and lauding the minister's efforts, saying she would carry her duties normally.

The statement, issued on the government's Facebook page, said that the Presidency Council has "no legal right to appoint or cancel the appointment of members of the executive authority, suspend them or investigate them." It added that these powers are exclusive to the prime minister.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, a UN-selected assembly that set a roadmap for peace in Libya, chose a three-man Presidency Council headed by Mohamed Menfi until election are held.

Disagreement over the council's suspension of the foreign minister is likely to increase tensions between Libya's rival factions as they try to work together after years of conflict.

libya / Foreign minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

2d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

2d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

2d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club