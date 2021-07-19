Liberals in Israeli government to discuss NSO spyware with defence minister

World+Biz

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 07:55 pm

Related News

Liberals in Israeli government to discuss NSO spyware with defence minister

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, head of the Meretz party and a member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's decision-making security cabinet, told reporters he would meet Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday to discuss the exports by NSO Group

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 07:55 pm
A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

A liberal party in Israel's governing coalition said on Monday it would ask the Defence Ministry about exports of Israeli spyware that media reports have linked to hacking of phones of journalists, civil servants and rights activists worldwide.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, head of the Meretz party and a member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's decision-making security cabinet, told reporters he would meet Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday to discuss the exports by NSO Group.

The Defence Ministry, which licenses the exports, did not immediately comment.

An investigation by 17 media organisations published on Sunday said NSO's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and rights activists. Reuters was not able to verify the accusations independently. 

NSO has denied what it called "the false allegations" raised by the media organizations and said it sells technology only to law enforcement and intelligence agencies of vetted governments in order to fight terrorism and crime.

Speaking during a televised Meretz faction meeting, lawmaker Mossi Raz called on the party to demand that Israel halt NSO exports, which he likened to "exporting weaponry, which is forbidden to non-democratic countries".

But another Meretz lawmaker, former Israeli military deputy chief Yair Golan, was more circumspect, saying the reporting on NSO "looks tendentious, with a commercial motivation" and adding: "It is not just NSO that does such things."

Tech / Top News / Middle East

Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses