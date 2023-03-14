Lebanese pound hits historic low of 100,000 to dollar: Dealers

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
14 March, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 03:25 pm

Related News

Lebanese pound hits historic low of 100,000 to dollar: Dealers

AFP/BSS
14 March, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 03:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Lebanese pound sank to a historic low against the dollar on the parallel market Tuesday, foreign exchange dealers said, as banks in the crisis-hit country resumed an open-ended strike.

The Lebanese pound, officially pegged at 15,000 to the dollar, was trading at 100,000 against the greenback, dealers said -- a dizzying plunge from 1,507 before the economic crisis hit in 2019.

The currency's market value was at around 60,000 to the dollar in late January.

Tuesday's low marked another sombre milestone in an economic meltdown that has pushed most of the population into poverty.

Despite the gravity of the crisis, the country has no president and only a caretaker government amid persistent deadlock between rival alliances in parliament.

Lebanese banks that have long imposed draconian withdrawal restrictions -- essentially locking depositors out of their life savings -- were closed on Tuesday as they resumed an open-ended strike.

The strike began early last month to protest what the Association of Banks in Lebanon described as "arbitrary" judicial measures against lenders after depositors filed lawsuits to retrieve savings.

Over the past three years, bank withdrawal limits have sparked public outrage that has seen some Lebanese resort to armed hold-ups in a bid to lay hands on their own money.

Following lawsuits, some judges sought to seize the funds of bank directors or board members or to force lenders to pay out customers' dollar deposits in pounds at the old 1,507 exchange rate.

Customers had a two-week reprieve from the strike after caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati intervened late last month to impede the work of one of the judges investigating banks.

Lebanon has had no president since Michel Aoun's term ended in October. Repeated sessions of parliament convened to elect a successor have all failed to reach an agreement on a consensus candidate.

Top News

Lebanese / Economy / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

3h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

4h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

5h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

18m | TBS Today
Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

3h | TBS SPORTS
Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

21h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July