Smoke rises after a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman was killed in Russian drone attacks on Kyiv on Monday and one person was still trapped under the rubble, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Everything that is happening (here) is terrorism," he told reporters after residential buildings were hit during the drone strikes, which Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said also struck an energy facility.