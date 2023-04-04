At least four dead, hundreds of homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea quake

World+Biz

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 09:52 am

Related News

At least four dead, hundreds of homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea quake

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 09:52 am
Collected
Collected

At least four people have been killed and hundreds of houses destroyed in a remote area of northern Papua New Guinea, an official said on Tuesday, a day after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

Teams from Papua New Guinea's National Disaster Centre are at the quake's epicentre near Chambri Lakes, a remote and swampy part of East Sepik province, Felix Taranu, a seismologist with the Port Moresby Geophysical Observatory, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Four people are confirmed dead and 300 houses destroyed along the Sepik River region, and there are unconfirmed reports of further deaths and several hundred more houses destroyed, he added.

"The local member is liaising with his people to confirm the exact details of the number of houses and victims and any effects in the region," Taranu said.

The quake struck at a depth of 80km (49.71 miles) early on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Australia is ready to assist with relief and recovery efforts, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday.

Papua New Guinea straddles the Pacific's "Ring of Fire", a region known for frequent earthquakes. A 7.6 magnitude quake last September killed seven and triggered landslides across three provinces.

Earthquake / Papua New Guinea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

43m | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana and the Diwan-i-Am. Illustration: Augustin Anjan Byapari

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

2h | Habitat
Illustration: Bloomberg

Regulating AI will be essential. And complicated

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

23m | TBS Stories
Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

28m | TBS Stories
Football coaches are getting fired

Football coaches are getting fired

28m | TBS SPORTS
Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

33m | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka