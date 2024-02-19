At least 64 killed in tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea
A report said the violence took place on Sunday and was connected to a battle between two tribes
Sixty-four bodies have been found in Papua New Guinea's highlands, police said Monday, the latest in a string of mass deaths linked to long-running tribal violence.
After what is believed to have been an armed early morning ambush, Assistant Commissioner of Police Samson Kua said the toll was likely to rise further: "We believe there are still some bodies are still out there in the bush."