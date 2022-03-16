At least 500 Kharkiv residents killed so far - Ukraine officials

A man walks in front of a building damaged by recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

Ukraine's emergency services in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv say at least 500 residents have been killed since Russia launched its invasion on 24 February.

The claim cannot be verified independently, reports BBC.

Kharkiv is Ukraine's second largest city and has come under intense shelling over the past few weeks, although Russian forces have been struggling to encircle the city because of a shortage of ammunition.

Two people died when Russian shells hit multi-storey apartment blocks in the Nemyshlyansk district of the city, the emergency service said in its latest daily update.

The UN human rights watchdog has estimated at least 691 civilians have been killed so far, while another 1,143 people have been injured across Ukraine.