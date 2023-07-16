At least 31 killed by heavy rains in South Korea; rescuers hunt for missing people

World+Biz

Reuters
16 July, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 09:27 am

Related News

At least 31 killed by heavy rains in South Korea; rescuers hunt for missing people

Reuters
16 July, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 09:27 am
Rescue workers take part in a search and rescue operation near an underpass that has been submerged by an flooded river caused by torrential rain in Cheongju, South Korea, July 16, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
Rescue workers take part in a search and rescue operation near an underpass that has been submerged by an flooded river caused by torrential rain in Cheongju, South Korea, July 16, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Five bodies of people who were trapped under a tunnel submerged by heavy rains in central South Korea were pulled out on Sunday, firefighting authorities said, taking the death toll from the days of torrential rains that pounded the country to 31.

The five people were found from a bus that has been submerged at a flooded underpass in Cheongju on Saturday after rescue workers began underwater search operations early Sunday, officials said.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety earlier said 26 people have died and 10 were missing as of 6 am (2100 GMT on Saturday) as the heavy rains caused landslides and floods across the country, with evacuation covering 7,540 people.

The casualties from the flooded tunnel were not included in the ministry's data as it was not immediately clear how many people and cars were trapped underwater.

"We are focusing on the search operation as there's likely more people there," Seo Jeong-il, head of the west Cheongju fire station, told reporters.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, now on an overseas trip, ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilise all available resources to minimise the casualties, his office said, as more heavy rain was expected on the Korean peninsula on Sunday.

Top News

south korea / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

21h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country