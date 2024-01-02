Japan earthquake: Toll rises to 30, all tsunami warnings lifted
The island nation has been hit by 155 earthquakes since Monday including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6
The toll from the powerful earthquake in central Japan rose to 30 on Tuesday, AFP reported citing local authorities. Fourteen people are seriously injured.
The island nation has been hit by 155 earthquakes since Monday including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6. The major earthquake triggered tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire that wreaked destruction overnight.
News footage aired by local media showed toppled buildings, sunken boats at a port, countless charred homes, and locals without power in freezing overnight temperatures.
Here's what more we know about the earthquake in Japan:
- Japan's Met Office has lifted all tsunami warnings and advisories put in place on Monday after the major quake. Officials, however, said that small changes to tidal levels are still possible.
- Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the earthquakes have caused "extensive damage with numerous casualties".
- Kishida also said that with the tsunami warning lifted, the government will try establishing sea routes to reach isolated areas in the northern Noto peninsula.
- Over 32,000 households in the region remain without power on Tuesday, AFP reported, citing the local energy provider. Several major highways were closed around the epicentre and bullet train services from Tokyo were also suspended.
- The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned more strong shocks could hit in the coming days.