Japan earthquake: Toll rises to 30, all tsunami warnings lifted

A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Photo: Reuters

The toll from the powerful earthquake in central Japan rose to 30 on Tuesday, AFP reported citing local authorities. Fourteen people are seriously injured.

The island nation has been hit by 155 earthquakes since Monday including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6. The major earthquake triggered tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire that wreaked destruction overnight.

News footage aired by local media showed toppled buildings, sunken boats at a port, countless charred homes, and locals without power in freezing overnight temperatures.

Here's what more we know about the earthquake in Japan: