At least 209 'victims' from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy - Pakistan govt data

World+Biz

Reuters
22 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 02:37 pm

FILE PHOTO: A undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, June 14, 2023. Hellenic Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, June 14, 2023. Hellenic Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

There were at least 209 Pakistani "victims" on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, data shared with Reuters by a Pakistani investigative agency on Thursday (22 June) showed.

The data shared by the Federal Investigation Agency said 181 were from Pakistan and 28 from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, adding that DNA samples from 201 families had been gathered by officials to help Greece identify those missing.

It was not immediately clear on what basis the agency had identified them as victims, with the official toll from the accident still at 82 and survivors at 104, of which 12 are Pakistanis. Hundreds are believed to have been on board the vessel.

pakistani / Greece / boat capsize

