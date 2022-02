UkraineL Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Kyiv on Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Photo :Hindustan Times

At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Health Ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Saturday.

He said 1,115 Ukrainians people were wounded, including 33 children.

It was unclear whether he was referring only to civilian casualties.