At least 16 dead in motorway pile-up in Venezuela: Fire Brigade

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
14 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 02:20 pm

Related News

At least 16 dead in motorway pile-up in Venezuela: Fire Brigade

The accident occurred when a speeding truck smashed into a line of cars that had come to a standstill because of a previous accident, in which no one was injured

AFP/BSS
14 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
At least 16 dead in motorway pile-up in Venezuela: Fire Brigade

At least 16 people died and six more were seriously injured after a fiery 17-vehicle pile-up on a highway in Venezuela, officials said Wednesday.

"So far there are 16," the country's fire chief Juan Gonzalez said when asked about the death toll in the crash on the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho highway, which connects the capital, Caracas, with the east of the country.

The accident occurred when a speeding truck smashed into a line of cars that had come to a standstill because of a previous accident, in which no one was injured, officials said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Carlos Perez Ampueda, deputy minister for risk management and civil protection, had earlier reported eight fatalities in the incident, but warned that the number would "increase significantly."

Perez Ampueda said 17 vehicles were impacted in the pile-up.

Images of huge flames at the scene of the accident were shared widely on social media on Wednesday morning.

"We have control of all the vehicles that were on fire," including a bus that was completely burnt, Perez Ampueda said.

The motorway was undergoing asphalt replacement work, which delayed the arrival of emergency services.

Venezuela / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

1h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

7h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

7h | Panorama
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

“Banking sector won't change even after elections”

“Banking sector won't change even after elections”

2h | Others
Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

17h | TBS Entertainment
ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

18h | TBS SPORTS
CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

20h | TBS World