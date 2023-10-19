Lavrov meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un: Russian foreign ministry
Lavrov hailed North Korea as a "close neighbour and long-time partner" of Russia in a visit that is expected to pave the way for a possible trip by President Vladimir Putin later this year
Russia's top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Thursday, Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.
