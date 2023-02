A black smoke from a fire is seen at the Iskenderun port after an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Ece Toksabay

A large fire burned and a plume of black smoke drifted high into the air on Monday above Turkey's southern Iskenderun port, in the Mediterranean Sea-side province of Hatay, according to Reuters witnesses and footage.

The region was hit by two major earthquakes earlier in the day, leaving widespread damage and loss of life. It was not immediately clear what was burning.