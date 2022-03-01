Kyiv says three Nato countries to transfer 70 combat airplanes to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Navy has said that Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia will transfer 70 combat aircraft to Ukraine that can be stationed on airfields in Poland.

"If necessary, they can be stationed on Polish airfields, from which Ukrainian pilots will perform combat missions," the navy's press service wrote in its official Facebook page.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, Bulgaria will transfer 16 MiG-29 fighters and 14 Su-25 attack planes, Poland - 28 MiG-29 planes, and Slovakia - 12 MiG-29 planes.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the EU top diplomats agreed to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons amounting to over $504 million.

Furthermore, Borrell noted that the EU would supply military aircraft to Ukraine.

However, on Monday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov strongly refused to send planes to Ukraine. "We have a small number of aircraft and cannot transfer them to anyone. Their number is absolutely not enough to protect our skies, and the statements that we will provide them at such a time are absurd," Petkov said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the appeal of the leaders of the republics of Donbass, decided to conduct a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow's plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories.