Kyiv mayor says stricter curfew imposed due to shelling threat

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 10:18 pm

Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The mayor of Kyiv said on Monday a new, longer curfew was being introduced in the Ukrainian capital because the authorities expect further shelling by Russian forces.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier on Monday announced a "reinforced curfew" in the Ukrainian capital from 8.00 p.m. (1800 GMT) until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Parts of the city have come under fire repeatedly from Russian forces.

"The reason for the curfew is linked to the likelihood of new shelling," he said later on Monday on national television.

