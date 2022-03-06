Kyiv digs in for battle as fighting flares in areas nearby

World+Biz

Reuters
06 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

Kyiv digs in for battle as fighting flares in areas nearby

Kyiv has been spared the worst of the fighting so far, but intense battles have raged in surrounding towns and villages and Russia's defence ministry released footage on Sunday of some of its tracked military vehicles on the move near the capital

Reuters
06 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 06:31 pm
Local residents look for cover as they escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near , Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents look for cover as they escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near , Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ukrainian soldiers bolstered defences around Kyiv on Sunday, digging trenches, blocking roads and liaising with civil defence units as Russian forces bombarded the surrounding areas and attacked towns and villages nearby.

While the armed forces and civilian volunteers dug in, thousands of people continued to try to flee the city of 3.4 million as fears of a full assault spread.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and has concentrated its heaviest attacks on the south and east of the country, besieging cities including Mariupol and Kharkiv with artillery fire and air strikes and causing extensive damage and casualties.

Kyiv has been spared the worst of the fighting so far, but intense battles have raged in surrounding towns and villages and Russia's defence ministry released footage on Sunday of some of its tracked military vehicles on the move near the capital.

Video provided by Ukraine's armed forces taken on Saturday in the Kyiv region, showed Ukrainian efforts to defend the capital, with piles of sandbags and concrete slabs laid across a main road, while Ukrainian soldiers carefully checked passing cars.

A smaller road was blocked by metal "hedgehog" anti-tank barriers, and machine gun positions had been erected. Molotov cocktails were lined up on the side of the road, as civilians vowed to join the battle to protect Kyiv.

"We are equipped 100%," said an unidentified soldier in the footage. "Positions are prepared, we've fitted them out and we are simply waiting to meet them here ... Victory will be ours."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

In Irpin, a town some 25 kilometres (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, men, women and children trying to escape armed clashes in the area were forced to take cover when missiles struck nearby, according to Reuters witnesses.

Soldiers and fellow residents helped the elderly hurry to a bus filled with frightened people, some cowering as they waited to be driven to safety.

Mass exodus 

The fighting has driven more than 1.5 million people to leave Ukraine for neighbouring countries in the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.

Millions more displaced internally are heading for the relative safety of western Ukraine.

Men of a fighting age have been ordered to stay, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on his people to do what they can to repel the Russians.

Kateryna Laskari, a production company executive, left her home city Kyiv soon after the invasion began.

She reached a small village 50 km (31 miles) away where her family has a house, and has stayed there with her three-year-old son, Simon, her pregnant sister, who is due to give birth in two weeks and their parents.

"To tell the truth, and it feels like 10 years," she told Reuters via Zoom of the first 10 days of the war.

"Of course, I'm frightened as is everybody, but I have so many people I'm responsible for. I'm responsible for my family, I'm responsible for my business," she added.

"But to tell the truth, I thought I would be even more frightened. Now I feel like a soldier. I feel that I have a lot of energy to just to fight, because I know that we will win."

Top News

kyiv attack / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

5h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

7h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

8h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

7h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

7h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

8h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy