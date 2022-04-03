Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the 'prototype'

World+Biz

Reuters
03 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:16 pm

Related News

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the 'prototype'

Reuters
03 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:16 pm
A model of the natural gas pipeline is placed on Russian Rouble banknote and a flag in this illustration taken, March 23, 2022. REUTERS
A model of the natural gas pipeline is placed on Russian Rouble banknote and a flag in this illustration taken, March 23, 2022. REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment scheme for natural gas is the prototype that the world's largest country will extend to other major exports because the West has sealed the decline of the US dollar by freezing Russian assets, the Kremlin said.

Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions due to Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's main economic response so far was an order on 23 March for Russian gas exports to be paid in roubles, however the scheme allows purchasers to pay in the contracted currency which is then exchanged into roubles by Gazprombank.

"It is the prototype of the system," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Channel One state television about the rouble for gas payment system.

"I have no doubt that it will be extended to new groups of goods," Peskov said. He gave no time frame for such a move.

Peskov said that the West's decision to freeze $300 billion of the central bank's reserves was a "robbery" that would have already accelerated a move away from reliance on the U.S. dollar and the euro as global reserve currencies.

The Kremlin, he said, wanted a new system to replace the contours of the Bretton Woods financial architecture established by the Western powers in 1944.

"It is obvious that - even if this is currently a distant prospect - that we will come to a some new system - different from the Bretton Woods system," Peskov said.

The West's sanctions on Russia, he said, had "accelerated the erosion of confidence in the dollar and euro."

Putin has said the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people by Ukraine.

Ukraine has dismissed Putin's claims of persecution and says it is fighting an unprovoked war of aggression.

Russian officials have repeatedly said the West's attempt to isolate one of the world's biggest producers of natural resources is an irrational act that will lead to soaring prices for consumers and tip Europe and the United States into recession.

Russia has long sought to reduce dependence on the US currency, though its main exports - oil, gas and metals - are priced in dollars on global markets. Globally, the dollar is by far the most traded currency, followed by the euro, yen and British pound.

Top News

Kremlin / west / Trade / Rouble / Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

6h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

9h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

9h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

44m | Videos
Pakistan parliament dissolved

Pakistan parliament dissolved

1h | Videos
Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers