Kremlin says 'provocations' like UK warship episode demand tough response

World+Biz

Reuters
04 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 08:22 pm

Related News

Kremlin says 'provocations' like UK warship episode demand tough response

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia, which fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the warship to chase it out of Black Sea waters off the coast of Crimea, could have sunk the warship

Reuters
04 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 08:22 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

A British warship's entry into what Moscow considers Russian territorial waters near Crimea last month is the kind of provocation that demands a tough response, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia, which fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the warship to chase it out of Black Sea waters off the coast of Crimea, could have sunk the warship.

Moscow challenged the right of HMS Defender to pass through waters near Crimea, something London said it had every right to do. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but most of the world still recognises it as part of Ukraine.

Peskov, speaking on state television on Sunday, said the incident was "a well-planned provocation" and that Putin's reaction had made it clear that any repetition would provoke a reponse.

"It is obvious that the reaction will of course be tough," Peskov said.

He echoed Putin's accusation that Washington and London had planned the episode together.

"I think that our intelligence agencies of course know who took that decision. But, of course, I think the essence of such operations is planned by all the same senior comrades - those over the ocean," Peskov said.

Tensions are running high as Ukraine and NATO countries hold military drills in the Black Sea, monitored by Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Peskov said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was a destabilising element that led to confrontation, but that Russia remained open to dialogue with the body.

Kremlin / Russia / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

1h | Videos
TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured