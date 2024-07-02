Kremlin says Modi visit could deepen Russian trade ties to India

Reuters
02 July, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 07:27 pm

The Kremlin has yet to announce the dates of the visit by Modi, though a Russian state news agency reported last month that the visit would take place in July.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. File Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. File Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the final details of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia were being worked out, and that deepening trade and economic cooperation would be one of the key themes of the visit.

The Kremlin has yet to announce the dates of the visit by Modi, though a Russian state news agency reported last month that the visit would take place in July.

"I can only confirm once again that the visit is in the final stage of preparation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "A very important visit."

Peskov said that regional security and global security issues were always high on the agenda of such meetings.

"In addition, our trade and economic cooperation is also one of the main issues that is being discussed, the most diverse areas of cooperation that we intend to develop, for which there is mutual political will," Peskov said.

"This is the main thing."

Peskov said that Modi and Putin had a "very trusting" relationship.

