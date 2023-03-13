Kremlin doesn't rule out Putin attending G20 summit in India

Reuters
13 March, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 04:54 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an awarding ceremony marking International Women&#039;s Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 8, 2023. Sputnik/Ilya Pitalyov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an awarding ceremony marking International Women's Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 8, 2023. Sputnik/Ilya Pitalyov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The Kremlin said on Monday it was not ruling out Russian President Vladimir Putin attending a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) developed and emerging economies on Sept. 9-10 in New Delhi.

Putin has yet to travel beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union since sending his armed forces into Ukraine in February last year, and missed November's G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Asked whether Putin might attend the Delhi summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

"It can't be ruled out. Russia continues to participate fully in the G20 framework. It intends to continue to do that. But no decision has been made yet."

