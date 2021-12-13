Korean War to be ended 'in principle'

World+Biz

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:40 pm

Related News

Korean War to be ended 'in principle'

On Monday, Mr Moon said that North Korea was continuing to make this demand as a pre-condition to discussions

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
South Korea&#039;s President Moon Jae-in arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021.Photo:Reuters
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021.Photo:Reuters

The North and South Korea along with the US and China have agreed in principle to declare end to the  Korean War.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in gave the declaration adding that the talks have yet to begin because of the North Korea's demand, reports BBC.

The Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953, ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty.

North and South Korea have technically been at war ever since - backed by China and the US respectively - and locked in a tense relationship.

Mr Moon, who is currently visiting Australia, was speaking at a joint press conference in Canberra along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

What does North Korea want?

In September Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, signalled that her country could be open to talks, but only if the US dropped what she called a "hostile policy" against them.

North Korea consistently objects to the presence of US troops in South Korea; the joint military drills held every year between US and South Korea; as well as US-led sanctions against North Korea's weapons programme.

But the US has repeatedly said that North Korea must first abandon its nuclear weapons before any sanctions can be lifted.

On Monday, Mr Moon said that North Korea was continuing to make this demand as a pre-condition to discussions.

"Because of that, we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declaration... we hope the talks will be initiated," he said.

The South Korean leader has made engagement with the North a cornerstone of his presidency, and previously argued that a formal declaration to end the war would encourage the North to give up its nuclear weapons.

Top News

Korean War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

1h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

2h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

3h | Brands
How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

1d | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief