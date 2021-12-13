Korean War to be ended 'in principle'

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021.Photo:Reuters

The North and South Korea along with the US and China have agreed in principle to declare end to the Korean War.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in gave the declaration adding that the talks have yet to begin because of the North Korea's demand, reports BBC.

The Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953, ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty.

North and South Korea have technically been at war ever since - backed by China and the US respectively - and locked in a tense relationship.

Mr Moon, who is currently visiting Australia, was speaking at a joint press conference in Canberra along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

What does North Korea want?

In September Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, signalled that her country could be open to talks, but only if the US dropped what she called a "hostile policy" against them.

North Korea consistently objects to the presence of US troops in South Korea; the joint military drills held every year between US and South Korea; as well as US-led sanctions against North Korea's weapons programme.

But the US has repeatedly said that North Korea must first abandon its nuclear weapons before any sanctions can be lifted.

On Monday, Mr Moon said that North Korea was continuing to make this demand as a pre-condition to discussions.

"Because of that, we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declaration... we hope the talks will be initiated," he said.

The South Korean leader has made engagement with the North a cornerstone of his presidency, and previously argued that a formal declaration to end the war would encourage the North to give up its nuclear weapons.