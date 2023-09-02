Korean traveler dies from dengue after trip to Bangladesh

A Korean citizen has died on 24 August from the dengue virus following a recent trip to Bangladesh.

On Friday, the Korean foreign ministry urged travelers to take precautions against dengue fever, reports The Korean Times.

According to reports, the Korean national would often travel to Bangladesh and Africa for business purposes. He started showing symptoms on 22 August and passed away two days later, says the Korean ministry and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The number of people who have been affected by the dengue virus have tripled in Korea, with a total of 107 patients recorded this year as of 26 August.

The Korean ministry and the KDCA advised travelers to be equipped with mosquito repellents and related gear when traveling to Southeast Asia and South Asia.

In Bangladesh, four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 597 this year.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,25,342 dengue cases and 1,16,397 recoveries this year.

Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said.