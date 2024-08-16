Kolkata doctor rape and murder: 12 detained for vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

A medical room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, early Thursday (15 August). Photo: PTI

Twelve people were detained on Thursday (15 August) for vandalism in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that the incident is a shame to civil society, reports The Hindu.

"I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," Bose told the students after visiting the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The IMA also condemned the vandalism at the State-run medical college in Kolkata where doctors have been protesting the rape and murder of a woman medic, and called for an emergency meeting with its State branches to decide on the future course of action.

The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital on August 9, 2024. A group of people, disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at policemen, they said.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government saying that the State government is directly responsible for this collapse of public order. BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the vandalism was carried out by "TMC goons" sent by party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.