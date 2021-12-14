Kim Jong Un’s decade of rule: Purges, nukes, Trump diplomacy

World+Biz

UNB/AP
14 December, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 09:11 am

Related News

Kim Jong Un’s decade of rule: Purges, nukes, Trump diplomacy

As Kim enters his second decade in power, here’s a look at key moments in his rule

UNB/AP
14 December, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 09:11 am
New North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, flanked by Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People&#039;s Assembly and the ceremonial head of state, right, and Ri Yong Ho, a vice marshal of the Korean People&#039;s Army, presides over a national memorial service for his late father Kim Jong Il at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on Dec. 29, 2011. It&#039;s been 10 years since Kim Jong Un took power in North Korea after his father suddenly died of a heart attack. Photo: UNB/AP
New North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, flanked by Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly and the ceremonial head of state, right, and Ri Yong Ho, a vice marshal of the Korean People's Army, presides over a national memorial service for his late father Kim Jong Il at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on Dec. 29, 2011. It's been 10 years since Kim Jong Un took power in North Korea after his father suddenly died of a heart attack. Photo: UNB/AP

Friday marks 10 years since Kim Jong Un, the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, took power after his father's sudden heart attack.

Initially considered inexperienced, Kim quickly showed his ruthless willingness to consolidate his rule by having his powerful uncle and other potential rivals executed or purged. His torrid run of nuclear and missile tests in recent years caused many to fear a second Korean War.

Kim switched gears again and staged landmark nuclear disarmament summits with then-US President Donald Trump, but their diplomacy collapsed because of disputes over US-led sanctions. Now, with the pandemic and sanctions causing deepening problems, Kim has sealed off his country's borders and tried to fix its struggling economy.

As Kim enters his second decade in power, here's a look at key moments in his rule.

HEIR APPARENT

Jan. 8, 1984: Kim Jong Un is born, the third and youngest of Kim Jong Il's sons.

September 2010: State media say Kim Jong Un has been made a four-star general in the first public mention of his name.

October 2010: Kim Jong Un makes his public debut at a military parade, standing next to his gaunt-looking father on a balcony. He smiles, claps and waves as goose-stepping soldiers, tanks and missiles move past.

kim jong un

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

51m | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

1h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

21h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

15h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

18h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

18h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 