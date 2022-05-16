Kim Jong Un orders North Korea military to 'stabilise' drug supply amid Covid outbreak

World+Biz

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 08:59 am

Related News

Kim Jong Un orders North Korea military to 'stabilise' drug supply amid Covid outbreak

North Korea acknowledged for the first time last week that it is battling an "explosive" Covid-19 outbreak, with experts raising concerns that the virus could devastate a country with limited medical supplies and no vaccine programme

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 08:59 am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wears a face mask amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, while inspecting a pharmacy in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea&#039;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2022. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wears a face mask amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, while inspecting a pharmacy in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2022. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided an emergency politburo meeting and ordered the military be used to stabilise the supply of medicines in Pyongyang as the country battles its first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, state media reported on Monday.

North Korea acknowledged for the first time last week that it is battling an "explosive" Covid-19 outbreak, with experts raising concerns that the virus could devastate a country with limited medical supplies and no vaccine programme.

At the emergency politburo meeting, held on Sunday, Kim criticized the "irresponsible" work attitude and organising and executing ability of the Cabinet and the public health sector, state news agency KCNA reported.

The government had ordered the distribution of its national medicine reserves but Kim said the drugs procured by the state are not reaching people in a timely and accurate manner through pharmacies, the report said.

Kim ordered that the "powerful forces" of the army's medical corps be deployed to "immediately stabilize the supply of medicines in Pyongyang City."

KCNA also reported that Kim visited pharmacies located near the Taedong River in Pyongyang to find out about the supply and sales of drugs.

Kim said pharmacies are not well-equipped to perform their functions smoothly, there are no adequate drug storage areas other than the showcases, and the salespeople were not equipped with proper sanitary clothing.

North Korea has said that a "large proportion" of the deaths so far have been due to people "careless in taking drugs due to the lack of knowledge and understanding of stealth Omicron variant virus infection disease and its correct treatment method."

The country reported 392,920 more people with fever symptoms, with eight new deaths, KCNA said.

It did not report how many of those suspected cases had tested positive for Covid-19.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

north korea / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

19h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

22h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

20h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

13h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

13h | Videos
Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

13h | Videos
Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists