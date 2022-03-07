Kiev refuses granting access to Russia-proposed humanitarian corridors

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 05:49 pm

Kiev refuses granting access to Russia-proposed humanitarian corridors

Earlier, Russia’s Inter-Agency Humanitarian Response Coordination Center reported that the Russian Armed Forces were announcing a ceasefire from 10 o’clock in the morning and opening humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol

The national flag of Ukraine flies over the town of Kramatorsk, Ukraine November 25, 2021. Picture taken with a drone on November 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The opening of humanitarian corridors, which were proposed earlier by Russia, are unacceptable for the Ukrainian side, Deputy Prime Minister for issues of reintegration on uncontrolled territories Irina Vereshchuk said on Monday.

"This is an unacceptable option for opening humanitarian corridors," she told a news briefing, reports TASS.

Russia's Inter-Agency Humanitarian Response Coordination Center reported earlier on Monday that the Russian Armed Forces were announcing a ceasefire from 10 o'clock in the morning and opening humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on 24 February that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories and the operation was aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.

