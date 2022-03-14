Kiev recruiting Islamic State terrorists from Syria, says Russian senior diplomat

World+Biz

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:42 pm

Related News

Kiev recruiting Islamic State terrorists from Syria, says Russian senior diplomat

According to Oleg Syromolotov, the Kiev regime is luring mercenaries from the Middle East with lavish payments for actions against Russia

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:42 pm
Ben Grant and other foreign fighters from the UK pose for a picture as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Ben Grant and other foreign fighters from the UK pose for a picture as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The Kiev regime, backed by the West, is recruiting militants from Islamic State and other terrorist organization in the Middle East, who are ready to kill indiscriminately seeking to take revenge on the Russians, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov claims in an interview with  Russian News Agency TASS.

"A new thing is that the Kiev regime, backed by Western patrons and sponsors, is actively recruiting mercenaries from among terrorists who fought in the Middle East, first of all in Syria. These people already met with the Russian military there. And now, these morally abased Islamic State, al-Nusra (Jabhat al-Nusra) and other militants are itching to take revenge for the defeat by killing Russians," he noted, adding that they don't discriminate between Russians and Ukrainians.

"Both Russians and Ukrainian are 'Russians' for them, regardless of their ethnic or national identity," he explained.

According to the Russian senior diplomat, the Kiev regime is luring mercenaries from the Middle East with lavish payments for actions against Russia. "It means that cruel and blind weapons of murder seeking 'Russian blood' are being invited to Ukraine. They are promised to be paid such huge amounts of money that seem fantastic by the Middle Eastern standards, being ten-times as high as an 'average wage' of a militant in Syria or Libya," he noted.

He also said that Western mercenaries also join Ukrainian nationalist battalions. Many of them reached Ukraine far ahead the beginning of the Russian special operation and "have managed to make their bloody contribution to the numerous crimes against people in Donbass."

On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.

Top News

kyiv / Ukraine / Ukraine foreign fighters / Russia / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

11h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

11h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1d | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

1d | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion