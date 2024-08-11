Key highlights of Hindenburg vs Adani row

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch speaks during the Annual Capital Markets Conference 2024. Photo: Hindustan Times/PTI

US short-seller Hindenburg Research – which had wiped out much of Adani Group's net worth with its allegations of financial irregularities last year – on Saturday claimed in a blog that market regulator Sebi's chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in "obscure offshore funds" used in the Adani scandal.

The American firm accused the market regulator of showing a "surprising lack of interest in Adani's alleged undisclosed web of Mauritius and offshore shell entities" because of Buch's secret financial interest in the conglomerate.

Here are 10 points on the Hindenburg-Adani saga 2.0.