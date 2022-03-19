'Kazan–OIC Youth Capital 2022' launched in Russia

'Kazan–OIC Youth Capital 2022' launched in Russia

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Kazan city has formally started its journey as the "Youth Capital" of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). 

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) Director General Rasul Omarov solemnly handed over the key to the Minister of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan Timur Suleymanov on behalf of Dhaka as "the previous capital" recently, according to the Russian Embassy in Dhaka. 

In November 2021, at the Executive Board Meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, it was decided to award the title "OIC Youth Capital – 2022" to the city of Kazan. 

The status was assigned to a city of the Russian Federation with a Muslim majority, an observer state in the OIC, for the first time.

The programme provides for exchange among the OIC Member States the best practices in the implementation of youth policy, covering all the spheres of life and development of the Islamic world youth, including science, culture, sports, entrepreneurship, social projects and creative industries.

The OIC Youth Capital International Programme was initiated by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) at its 2nd General Assembly, held in October 2014. 

The idea of a set of events within the framework of the OIC Youth Capital was supported by delegates of ICYF member youth organizations.

