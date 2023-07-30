Karaoke bar fire kills 6, injures 7 in eastern Uzbekistan

A karaoke bar fire in Uzbekistan's Fergana city killed six people and injured seven on Saturday morning, the Uzbek Ministry of Emergency Situations said Saturday.

The karaoke bar is located in the basement of a four-storey building in Fergana city, which is the administrative center of eastern Fergana region, the statement said, adding the fire was distinguished within an hour.

According to the ministry, a special government commission has been sent to investigate the incident and provide assistance to the victims.