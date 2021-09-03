Kabul airport could reopen for evacuation flights soon - UK foreign minister

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a protective mask during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan could resume "in the near future", the UK's foreign secretary says, after talks with leaders in Qatar.

Dominic Raab is in the country to discuss allowing more British nationals and Afghan allies to leave Afghanistan, reports the BBC.

Asked when Kabul airport could reopen, Raab said: "that's looking like it may happen at some point in the near future".

It is currently out of action following the withdrawal of US troops last week.

Raab's Qatari counterpart said he hoped for "good news" on its reopening "in the next few days".

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani added that Qatar was working with the Taliban to ensure it was operational "as soon as possible".

The Gulf state, which has hosted the Taliban's political office for eight years, is seen as a key link between the West and the group.