Kabul airport could reopen for evacuation flights soon - UK foreign minister

World+Biz

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:09 am

Related News

Kabul airport could reopen for evacuation flights soon - UK foreign minister

Dominic Raab is in the country to discuss allowing more British nationals and Afghan allies to leave Afghanistan

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:09 am
Britain&#039;s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a protective mask during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a protective mask during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan could resume "in the near future", the UK's foreign secretary says, after talks with leaders in Qatar.

Dominic Raab is in the country to discuss allowing more British nationals and Afghan allies to leave Afghanistan, reports the BBC.

Asked when Kabul airport could reopen, Raab said: "that's looking like it may happen at some point in the near future".

It is currently out of action following the withdrawal of US troops last week.

Raab's Qatari counterpart said he hoped for "good news" on its reopening "in the next few days".

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani added that Qatar was working with the Taliban to ensure it was operational "as soon as possible".

The Gulf state, which has hosted the Taliban's political office for eight years, is seen as a key link between the West and the group.

Top News / South Asia

Kabul Airport / Kabul Evacuation / Afghanistan / UK / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

16h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

16h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

16h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends