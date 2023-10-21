Justin Trudeau booed at Canada mosque over Israel-Hamas stance

Photo: X (formerly Twitter)
Photo: X (formerly Twitter)

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau encountered another embarrassing moment when he was booed by the crowd during his visit to a mosque in Toronto over his stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, The Toronto Sun reported.

The video of Trudeau facing the crowd has gained widespread attention and gone viral on various social media platforms. In the video shared on X, some people gathered in the mosque could be heard saying "shame" during the prime minister's visit and urging the facilitator not to let Trudeau speak at the podium. A protester held a placard in support of Palestine as Trudeau was booed while leaving the premises.

Trudeau had visited a mosque in Toronto's Etobicoke area, which was not notified by his office and had not appeared on his itinerary. Later, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Trudeau attended the International Muslims Organisation of Toronto on Friday "to show his support to those impacted in the Muslim community from the horrific events in the Middle East."

"Everyone is hurt and hurting, everyone is grieving, everyone is scared of what this means," Trudeau had told the reporters in Brampton, Ontario when asked if his caucus is at odds over how the Liberals should respond.

Liberal MPs in Canada are joining calls by Muslim groups for Canada to push for a ceasefire in the region, while several Canadian Jewish groups have demanded Trudeau retract an earlier comment as lending credence to the claim by Hamas that Israel was responsible for an attack on a hospital in Gaza city, the report added.

Meanwhile, Toronto Liberal MP Salma Zahid, who is chair of the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, had written a letter to Trudeau that laid out certain demands in consideration of 33 MPs including call for an immediate ceasefire, help facilitate the opening of a humanitarian corridor, and stand up for international law, the report added.

Tensions have risen across the Middle East as Israel declared war against Hamas, terror organistaion after the militants killed 1,400 Israelis in a brazen attack on October 7. In a retaliatory move, Israel has launched several airstrikes and cut off the Palestinian territory's access to water, food and electricity.

