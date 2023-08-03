Justin and Sophie Trudeau: love and separation

FILE PHOTO: Newlyweds Justin Trudeau, son of the late Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire wave as they drive off in his father's 1959 Mercedes 300SL following their wedding ceremony, in Montreal, May 28, 2005. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau unexpectedly announced their separation on Instagram on Wednesday (2 August), likely marking the end of the couple's 18-year high-profile marriage.

Trudeau, 51, and Gregoire Trudeau, 48, got married in May 2005. Ten years later, Trudeau became prime minister, landing the sharply-dressed couple in the world media's spotlight.

Trudeau, whose father Pierre Elliott Trudeau was also Canadian prime minister for 15 years, worked as a school teacher before joining politics.

Gregoire Trudeau was a former entertainment journalist and had known Trudeau since childhood. They have three children Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien.

They often publicly expressed love and displayed unity, especially on birthdays and anniversaries, but over the years, their married life has seen ups and downs.

Here are some comments the couple have made about their married life in recent years.

* Trudeau, 2014 autobiography, Common Ground

"Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts."

"Sophie and I had a great time that evening, despite difficulties getting some of the inebriated guests to quiet down during Tony Bennett's performance. In fact, we bonded over our shared ineffectualness," he said about the time he and Sophie met at a gala for a children's charity in 2003.

The prime minister also credited Grégoire Trudeau with shaping his early approach to politics, according to The Star.

"My political style began to be profoundly influenced by Sophie, who as well as having a deep, intuitive understanding of Quebec, also kept a close watch on my campaign appearances and my media appearances," Trudeau wrote of his first time running in the Montreal riding of Papineau.

* Gregoire Trudeau told Global News in 2015 that "no marriage is easy."

"I'm almost kind of proud of the fact that we've had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we're both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can."

* Trudeau, 28 May, 2023 on Instagram

"Every mile of this journey together is an adventure. I love you, Soph. Happy anniversary!"

* Trudeau, 24 April, 2023 on Instagram

"Happy birthday, Sophie. From this, to this, and everything in between, there's no one I'd rather have by my side… I love you, mon amour."

* Gregoire Trudeau, September, 2020 on Instagram

"Our first date was 17 years ago... we are not that young anymore, but what an adventure it's been. Through all the ups and the downs, you're still my person. I love you. #TBT to a quiet moment we shared somewhere along the way."