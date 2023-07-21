July likely to be warmest month on record: NASA scientist

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
21 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 09:09 am

Related News

July likely to be warmest month on record: NASA scientist

BSS/AFP
21 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 09:09 am
Photo: UNICEF Cambodia/2019/Fani
Photo: UNICEF Cambodia/2019/Fani

July 2023 will probably be the world's hottest month in "hundreds, if not thousands, of years," top NASA climatologist Gavin Schmidt said Thursday.

This month has already seen daily records shattered according to tools run by the European Union and the University of Maine, which combine ground and satellite data into models to generate preliminary estimates.

Though they differ slightly from one another, the trend of extreme heat is unmistakable and will likely be reflected in the more robust monthly reports issued later by US agencies, said Schmidt in a NASA briefing with reporters.

"We are seeing unprecedented changes all over the world -- the heat waves that we're seeing in the US in Europe and in China are demolishing records, left, right and center," he added.

What's more, the effects cannot be attributed solely to the El Nino weather pattern, which "has really only just emerged."

Though El Nino is playing a small role, "what we're seeing is the overall warmth, pretty much everywhere, particularly in the oceans. We've been seeing record-breaking sea surface temperatures, even outside of the tropics, for many months now.

"And we will anticipate that is going to continue, and the reason why we think that's going to continue, is because we continue to put greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere."

What is happening right now is increasing the chances that 2023 will be the hottest year on record, which Schmidt currently assigned a "50-50 chance" based on his calculations, though he said other scientists had placed it as high as 80 percent.

"But we anticipate that 2024 will be an even warmer year, because we're going to be starting off with that El Nino event that's building now, and that will peak towards the end of this year."

Schmidt's warnings come as the world has been buffeted by fires and dire health warnings in the past week, in addition to broken temperature records.

Climate crisis / NASA / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

1h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

15h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

22h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

13h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

17h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

23h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers