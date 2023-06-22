Journalist recounts harrowing experience of being trapped in submersible near Titanic wreck

A US journalist who was trapped in a submersible near the Titanic wreck in 2000 has spoken of his fear and relief as he recalled the incident.

Michael Guillen, who was science editor at America's ABC network at the time, told BBC Radio 4 that he and two other crew members were caught in a fast-moving underwater current and ended up getting stuck in the propeller of the Titanic.

"As we approached the stern area - flying over what's called the debris field - we were caught up... in a very fast-moving underwater current. So we ended up getting stuck in the propeller," says Dr Guillen, describing it as "huge".

He recounts that "rusted chunks of the Titanic" started to fall on top of them.

"It was pretty clear to us almost immediately we were stuck," he said. "We all fell silent. We didn't want to disturb or distract Viktor. And we knew we were in a crisis. So we just kept quiet."

The sub eventually managed to get out, but Guillen said it was a harrowing experience.

"I had said my goodbyes in my mind," he said. "I'll never forget this thought that came to my head: this is how it's going to end for you."

Guillen's story comes as a search continues for a missing tourist submersible with five people on board near the Titanic wreck. The sub, called Titan, disappeared on Sunday (18 June) morning after losing contact with the crew of the Polar Prince research ship.

Guillen said he was "heartbroken" for the five people on board Titan and said he knew exactly what they were experiencing.

"I know what they are going through," he said. "I'm just praying so hard."

The search for Titan is ongoing and authorities have said they are hopeful that the sub and its crew will be found.