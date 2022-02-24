Johnson tells Zelensky 'the West would not stand by' as Russia attacks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Thursday (24 February) that "the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people," according to Downing Street.

Johnson and Zelensky spoke over the phone after Russia's attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, according to a statement tweeted by Downing Street.

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson spoke to Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa in the early hours of this morning. pic.twitter.com/gxzZuutQSu— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 24, 2022

Boris Johnson also said that "he was appalled by the unfolding events in Ukraine," said the statement.

It added that Johnson hoped "Ukraine could resist," and that the United Kingdom had Ukrainians in their thoughts "during this dark time."