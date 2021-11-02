Johnson says current targets on sustainable aviation fuel 'pathetic'

While admitting the challenge was a "tough nut to crack", he said "guilt free aviation" was possible, citing a joint deal with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to spend 400 million pounds ($545.04 million) on the problems of low-carbon aviation

Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that current global targets around sustainable aviation fuel were "pathetic" and that the world could do more as he announced plans to drive the adoption of green technology globally.

While admitting the challenge was a "tough nut to crack", he said "guilt free aviation" was possible, citing a joint deal with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to spend 400 million pounds ($545.04 million) on the problems of low-carbon aviation.

"The target at the moment is to get to 10% sustainable aviation fuel for the whole world by 2030. How pathetic is that? We can do better than that, folks," he told delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

($1 = 0.7339 pounds) 

