John Barnett, Boeing whistleblower who raised production concerns, found dead

12 March, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 08:52 am

John Barnett, a former Boeing employee who has raised concerns about the company's production standards, has been found dead in the US, media reports claimed. John Barnett had worked for Boeing for 32 years and retired in 2017, the BBC reported.

The 62-year-old had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the firm days before his death.

While the Charleston County coroner confirmed his death to the BBC on Monday, Boeing said it was saddened to hear of Barnett's passing. Barnett reportedly died from a "self-inflicted" wound on March 9 and police were still investigating the matter.

There are also allegations that John Barnett was found dead in his truck after he didn't show up for a legal interview linked to a case against Boeing.

Who was John Barnett?

John Barnett's background: He was a longtime employee of the prominent US aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, serving for 32 years until his retirement in 2017 due to health issues.

Role at Boeing: John Barnett worked as a quality manager at the North Charleston plant, overseeing the production of the 787 Dreamliner, a modern airliner primarily used for long-haul flights, starting from 2010, BBC reported.

Concerns raised: In 2019, John Barnett revealed to the BBC that workers, under pressure, were fitting substandard parts onto aircraft on the production line. He also highlighted serious issues with oxygen systems, potentially compromising safety, despite the company's denial.

Allegations and repercussions: John Barnett raised concerns about rushed assembly processes and compromised safety, accusing the company of neglecting his alerts. Nevertheless, a review conducted in 2017 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US regulatory body, did support some of John Barnett's concerns. Despite his assertions, Boeing disputed his claims, leading John Barnett to undertake legal action against the company post-retirement, alleging character denigration and career obstruction.

John Barnett's untimely death occurred during legal proceedings related to his case.

 

