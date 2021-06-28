J&K and Ladakh shown outside India map on Twitter website

The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen Photo: Reuters

Twitter may face Indian government action for carrying a wrong map of India, which shows Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

Map that appears on the "Tweep Life" section of Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, outside India, reports the NDTV.

The distorted map was flagged by a Twitter user and has generated many angry reactions.

Sources say the government may take tough action.