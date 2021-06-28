J&K and Ladakh shown outside India map on Twitter website

J&K and Ladakh shown outside India map on Twitter website

Map that appears on the "Tweep Life" section of Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, outside India

The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen Photo: Reuters
Twitter may face Indian government action for carrying a wrong map of India, which shows Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

Map that appears on the "Tweep Life" section of Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, outside India, reports the NDTV.

The distorted map was flagged by a Twitter user and has generated many angry reactions.

Sources say the government may take tough action.

