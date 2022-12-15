J&J and Merck Ebola vaccines produce lasting antibodies in children and adults -studies

World+Biz

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:23 am

Related News

J&J and Merck Ebola vaccines produce lasting antibodies in children and adults -studies

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:23 am
The company logo for Johnson &amp; Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company&#039;s listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ebola vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co produced virus-fighting antibodies and appear to be safe in children and adults, according to data from two studies published on Wednesday.

Both companies' vaccines produced antibodies 14 days after the first of two shots and were detectable at varying levels in both children and adults for one year, data from the studies conducted in Western Africa showed.

The vaccines are designed to target the Zaire strain of the virus, not the Sudan strain of Ebola that recently caused an outbreak and at least 56 deaths in Uganda.

One regimen tested a dose of J&J's vaccine, followed by a booster shot of a vaccine from Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, while another tested two doses of Merck's vaccine with eight weeks in between. A third option followed the first Merck dose with a placebo.

"I think the study shows that both the vaccines elicit good antibody responses," said Dr. H Clifford Lane, one of the researchers and a clinical director at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Only Merck's shot can potentially be given as a single dose while J&J's vaccine may need to continue as a two-dose regimen, Lane added.

The NIH researchers noted that they were unable to assess the actual level of protection against the disease from the vaccines as no participants contracted Ebola during the trial, which began enrollment in 2017. But they said the vaccines were found to be safe for children and adults.

"Long-term follow up of the participants in this trial is taking place to determine if and when booster doses might be needed," said Brian Greenwood, a study co-author from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

A total of 1,400 adults and 1,401 children aged 1 to 17 years old participated in the trials conducted in collaboration with Liberia Ministry of Health and with the University Clinical Research Center and the Center for Vaccine Development-Mali.

The results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Merck's vaccine Ervebo was approved by the European regulator and prequalified by the World Health Organization in 2019. J&J's Zabdeno got European and WHO clearances in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Bavarian Nordic's Mvabea, used in the J&J regimen, also received European approval in 2020 and WHO prequalification in 2021.

J&J / Ebola / vaccines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

We need a national cancer control policy very badly 

28m | Thoughts
The emergency unit at Insaf Barakah Hospital at the capital’s Moghbazar area was empty of patients. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

No emergency in emergency care

1h | Panorama
Netflix has just released the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s forthcoming documentary on the first of December. Photo: Netflix

Harry and Meghan and the perils of superstar culture

58m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

13h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

15h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

16h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

18h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit