Jennifer Gates marries equestrian Nayel Nassar in ceremony attended by parents

Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his philanthropist ex-wife Melinda Gate, got married over the weekend to Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar.

Reportedly, the wedding took place a day after the couple exchanged vows in a small Muslim ceremony on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old bride walked down the aisle accompanied by both her parents, who announced their divorce earlier this year after 27 years of marriage.

The bride wore a custom Vera Wang full-sleeved gown with a long veil and intricate embroidery. Minimal accessories and a pair of Aquazzura heels completed her look. The groom, Nayel Nassar, wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bowtie.

Photo: Collected

The lavish outdoor wedding was held in Westchester County, New York, at a 124-acre North Salem equestrian farm.

The property, known as Evergate Stables, was acquired for 25-year-old Jennifer Gates for $15,825,000 in 2018 through a trust. According to New York State property records, the sale, which included three separate parcels, was completed on Jan. 5, 2018, by Robert Buote as Trustee of Wellington Trust.

It was attended by 300 guests, including Gates' siblings, brother Rory, 22, and sister Phoebe, 19, and included a musical performance by Coldplay and singer Harry Hudson

Jennifer Gates began dating Nayel Nassar, 30, in 2017 after the pair reportedly met while at Stanford University. They announced their engagement in January 2020 after Nassar proposed during a ski trip.

Both the proud parents took to Instagram to share their joy.

"It's impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day. I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together," Bill Gates wrote on Instagram in a message to his daughter and new son-in-law.

Melinda Gates also shared a message: "What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend. So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day."

The bride kept her post short and sweet. "My universe," she wrote alongside a photo from the day and the date of their nuptials, Oct. 16, 2021.